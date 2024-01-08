Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

St. Pete activists call for lawmakers “prioritize working people” ahead of 2024 legislative session

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Christy M. Foust speaks outside of St. Petersburg City Hall / Chris Young, 1/8/24

Listen:

The Florida Legislative Session starts January 9th, and a coalition of Florida advocates and leaders spoke on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall to demand lawmakers listen to the concerns of working Floridians.

Jerry Funt is with activist group the Bay Area Dream Defenders.

“Last year, these politicians handed out tax breaks to wealthy industries, they delivered contracts to their political donors, they dismantled regulations that keep you and I safe, and they neglected to deal with rising housing and insurance costs while spending public money to engage in culture wars that targeted our communities.”

He was one of about a handful of speakers in downtown St. Petersburg calling for legislation supporting Florida’s working class. They asked for legislators to support issues such as public education, living wages, and immigration.

Speakers criticized many of the laws that came out of last year’s session. Dylan Dames of Progressive People of Faith, spoke on a 2023 state law that abolished St. Petersburg’s Tenant Bill of Rights

“Two summers ago, many community members – a lot of the people that you see here today – across race and class gathered at this building to sleep here for two nights and demand rights for tenants. Rights that were then stripped away by a state preemption during the legislative session of 2023. We say no more!”

Organizer Christy Foust is hopeful, despite a Republican-controlled legislature.

“I stay motivated because I know that I’m in the majority. It may not look that way in our legislation due to gerrymandering and different structures that hold people down, but the majority of folks want what we want.”

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Improving Health Span Through Lifestyle Changes and Personalized Treatment

In the realm of health and wellness, the concept of...

storm risk Florida
Dangerous thunderstorms to impact Florida Monday night and Tuesday

The primary hazard from these squall-line thunderstorms will be straight-line...

Hillsborough County's suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren
Andrew Warren won’t run for Hillsborough State Attorney in 2024

State Attorney Susan Lopez, who was appointed by Ron DeSantis...

gasoline prices BP
Gas prices are up in Florida even though they’re down nationally

Average prices at the pump in Florida rose 9 cents...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday