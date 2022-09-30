Here’s how to get your Hurricane Ian debris picked up in St. Pete

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_DebrisPickupV.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_DebrisPickupV.wav

On Monday, St Petersburg will start collecting debris from residential homes. Many homes have tree debris because of Hurricane Ian. St. Pete says it will only collect tree and plant debris in this pick-up. It can be left at the edge of the property line. The city will not take away normal garbage or construction materials. It may not be picked up on your first scheduled date. Residents can also take debris to the city’s 5 brush sites. They are open from 9 in the morning until 7 in the evening starting today until the 8th of October.

There’s more information at: stpeterecovers.com

Brush Site Locations can be found at: stpete.org/brushsites