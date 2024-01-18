Donate Now!
State Senate passes bill funding healthcare access, but still no Medicaid expansion

Posted on by Chris Young
injury lawsuit
By chatsimo via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A package expanding healthcare access and resources passed in the State Senate Thursday. However, Medicaid expansion is still a no-go.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Colleen Burton, was passed unanimously in the full Senate.

“In my case, for everyday Floridians who talk to me about access, about the fact that they cannot get an appointment with a doctor that they’ve had a long-standing relationship with for many months now. Because they’re just aren’t enough of them.”

The bill puts funding towards filling medical residencies, maternal healthcare, and diverting patients in emergency rooms to more appropriate care.

However, the bill does not consider expanding Medicaid. Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo made her stance on that clear during the first day of the Legislative Session.

“Medicaid expansion is not going to happen in Florida.”

Florida is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income Americans.

