State votes to protect more land for Florida Wildlife Corridor

The Florida Cabinet on August 23 voted to protect an additional 20,000 acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“That’s a huge step forward.” Carlton Ward Jr., co-founder of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation told WaveMakers just minutes after the vote.

Carlton is a conservation photographer, whose work has appeared in National Geographic and the Smithsonian documenting the wild side of Florida, the hidden places few of us see. He has captured extraordinary images of endangered Florida panthers, ghost orchids, black bears, Florida cowboys and much more.

Carlton’s work with scientists, ranchers and conservationists prompted him to co-found the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. The Foundation aims to preserve 17.7 million acres of land for the wildlife whose survival depends on it. The concept has been bipartisan and popular. This year the Republican-controlled Legislature appropriated $300 million for land purchases and conservation easements to protect 8.1 million acres in the corridor.

And today, the Florida Cabinet approved more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat

“It’s about much more than wildlife,” Ward said.

The wildlife, he said, including the bears, panthers, sparrows and other wildlife that appear in his photographs, are the symbols for the corridor. But that land is also tied to agriculture, ranching and tourism.

“This is actually an infrastructure plan. It’s way to keep the green and natural part of Florida working for all of us,” he says.

The seven properties protected stretch from the Panhandle to the Everglades, and includes 16,000 acres on the Peace River near Sarasota.

Ward talked to WaveMakers about the Cabinet decision, his work for National Geographic and his newest project, the documentary film, “The Path of the Panther,” which is set to stream in the next year.

Listen to the entire interview here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more information and to spread the word about the Florida Wildlife Corridor go to wildpath.com/progress.