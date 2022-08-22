A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Share this:

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him.

The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism.

DeSantis’ executive order focuses on how he signed on to statements from prosecutors around the nation pledging that they won’t pursue criminal cases against people who seek or provide abortions or gender transition treatment.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, we’ll speak with a law professor about the suit.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Paul Boudreaux is a Professor of Law at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He will be a guest on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on August 23, 2022. The show starts at 10:06 a.m. with a discussion about a pause in a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike.



Some of the relevant documents in this case are below:

Here’s a press conference by Andrew Warren announcing his lawsuit against Ron DeSantis