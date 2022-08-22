Coalition celebrates FDOT’s pausing of a possible Florida Turnpike extension

Share this:

M-CORES

Three years ago it looked like Florida would build three new toll highways through rural areas. It was a project known as M-CORES.

But after backlash from residents, the proposal was trimmed down to just focus on one – an extension of the Florida Turnpike to the north.

Opposition by residents

Since then, residents of Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties and their local governments* have fought back against the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension.

Residents of the Sumter County town of Royal were especially vocal at county commission meetings. “It is unacceptable for politicians to try and put highways through our African American community like they have time and time again,” Royal activist Kathy Towns told the commissioners, according to the Villages-News.com.

FDOT pauses the process

The alliance called “No Roads to Ruin Coalition” seems to have won … at least for now.

This month the Florida Department of Transportation announced a “pause” for the project because it had not been able to identify any viable corridor for the toll highway.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Michael McGrath is with the Sierra Club and part of the No Roads to Ruin Coalition. He will be a guest on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on August 23, 2022.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

City and town councils that passed “no build” resolutions

*The following towns also passed “no build” resolutions: Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, Yankeetown Council, and Bronson Town Council.