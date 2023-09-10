Super Power Africa

Share this:

The Group of 20 most industrialized nations added the entire African Union as it’s newest member. Yasin Aquil, CEO of Global Business Integratation and son of late local entrepreneur Hakim Aquil, visits the forum to talk cultural and business opportunities on the continent. An analysis of the global south and it’s relationship with the powers of the global north. The politics of race, class, international relationships and a movement of solidarity between Africans and African-Americans.

Yasin discusses a wide range of related subjects including the idea of Black Wall Street for Tampa, a United States of Africa.