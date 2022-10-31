Sustainable Living: Edible insects for people and pets

Share this:

About today’s show

Today’s show Anni and Kenny spoke with Bill Kern – Associate Professor in the Department of Entomology & Nematology at the Ft. Lauderdale Research and Education Center of the University of Florida and Anne Carlson – founder & CEO of Jiminy’s – a sustainable pet food and treats company that uses cricket protein. Today’s spooky Halloween show is all about edible insects for people and their pets.

Events to check out:

To start the show we had a call from Shelby Alinsky, President of the Temple Terrace Community to talk about their opportunities that the Temple Terrace Community Garden is hosting.

The first event will be out Bonfire Social at the Linwood Garden

Friday November 4th, 6pm-8pm

The second is a Under 40 Hang Out that we will have

Sunday November 6th, 4pm till 8(ish?) at our Riverhills Garden. It’ll be a good time and an opportunity for many of the Millenials and Zoomers, the folks who I believe are the underdogs who support & sustain Tampa’s local food scene, to have a good time together. The hope is for it to be a super fun hang out for these folks to just chill with like-minded and experienced folks.

About our guests

Dr. Bill Kern’s areas of expertise include Urban Entomology, Africanized Honey Bee Management, Nuisance Wildlife Management, and Medical and Veterinary Entomology.

Anne Carlson has spent her entire career working with consumer brands across many categories. Seeing a niche for sustainable pet food, she started Jiminy’s.

To listen to today’s show listen below:

Want to snack on a bug or buy a cricket protein treat for your dog? Check out the links below:

