SWFWMD video shows hundreds of manatees at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River after the shoreline was restored

Posted on by Seán Kinane
manatees
Manatees in Crystal River, FL. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News, Jan. 2008.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has released drone footage of hundreds of manatees clustered at Three Sister Springs in Crystal River.

SWFWMD says the manatees are seeking refuge at the springs and they call it “a great demonstration of why we recently restored the shoreline around Three Sisters Springs.”

In a news release, SWFWMD points out that the restoration “project repaired the eroded shoreline and will help prevent future erosion caused by manatee and human activity. These improvements benefit the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system by reducing erosion, restoring habitat and increasing safety for visitors.”

video via SWFWMD
