Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Talking Cuba with Al Fox, and Florida maternity homes with Laura C. Morel

Posted on November 22, 2024 • by Ray Roa
Share
A man in a white long sleeve dress shirt, with headphones on his head
Al Fox in WMNF studios in Tampa, Florida on Nov. 22, 2024. // Photo by Ray Roa

After South Florida, Tampa’s population of Cubans is larger than anywhere else in the United States And still, the Bay area feels closer to the Caribbean island than almost anywhere else in America.

Albert A. Fox Jr., a Tampeño who’s spent decades working to normalize relations between Cuba and the U.S., joined us in the top half of The Skinny to discuss the state of affairs between the countries.

Fox, President of the Alliance for Responsible Cuba Policy, has run for U.S. Senate and Congress, and was joined on-air by John S. Kavulich, President of the U.S. – Cuba Trade and Economic Council, Inc., for the discussion about how the diplomatic relationship might change in the last gasps of the Biden administration. 

In the second half of the program, New York Times and Reveal journalist Laura C. Morel discussed her reporting on Florida maternity homes that offer sanctuary but can also “feel oppressive.” 

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

‘Tis the season – for flu and COVID vaccinations

COVID-19 might have left the headlines, but it hasn’t stopped...

migrant ICE
Florida immigrants are fearful after Trump promises ‘largest deportation program in history’

Listen: President-elect Donald Trump says he will enforce the largest...

Hurricane Helene
There’s still time to apply for Hurricane Helene relief

Deadlines to apply for a loan from the U.S. Small...

The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 15, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays stadium deal is still in question after a vote...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: