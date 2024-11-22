Talking Cuba with Al Fox, and Florida maternity homes with Laura C. Morel

Al Fox in WMNF studios in Tampa, Florida on Nov. 22, 2024. // Photo by Ray Roa

After South Florida, Tampa’s population of Cubans is larger than anywhere else in the United States And still, the Bay area feels closer to the Caribbean island than almost anywhere else in America.

Albert A. Fox Jr., a Tampeño who’s spent decades working to normalize relations between Cuba and the U.S., joined us in the top half of The Skinny to discuss the state of affairs between the countries.

Fox, President of the Alliance for Responsible Cuba Policy, has run for U.S. Senate and Congress, and was joined on-air by John S. Kavulich, President of the U.S. – Cuba Trade and Economic Council, Inc., for the discussion about how the diplomatic relationship might change in the last gasps of the Biden administration.

In the second half of the program, New York Times and Reveal journalist Laura C. Morel discussed her reporting on Florida maternity homes that offer sanctuary but can also “feel oppressive.”

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.