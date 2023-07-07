Talking declining Black enrollment at USF, and the Green Party’s chances in Florida

Share this:

On today’s edition of The Skinny WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM, we’re joined by reps for Black Faculty and Staff Association at University of South Florida—Geveryl Robinson, Vice President-Faculty Liaison for BFSA and Dr. Frank Pyrtle , III, President of BFSA—to talk about Arielle Stevenson’s reporting on declining Black enrollment at the school.

In the second half of the program, Randy Toler, Co-Founder of the Illinois Green Party, was in studio to talk about his run for president and the party’s chances in the 2024 election.

