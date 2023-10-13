Donate Now!
Talking Florida’s ‘Second Look’ prison sentence approach, and the push and pull of criminal justice

Posted on by Ray Roa
Alexandra Bailey is a senior campaign strategist with The Sentencing Project. / Photo via The Sentencing Project

Alexandra Bailey is a senior campaign strategist with The Sentencing Project, and she’ll be in Tampa next weekend as part of the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit happening at Tampa Prep on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

Bailey joined The Skinny to talk about the state of Florida’s approach to re-assessing prison sentences of incarcerated folks whose arrests and convictions may have been part of a miscarriage of justice, and more.

In the second half of the show, the Tampa Bay Times’ Stephanie Hayes joins us in the WMNF Tampa studio to discuss her rise from the Tampa Bay Times Carrollwood bureau to nationally-syndicated columnist.Listen to today’s episode of The Skinny on WMNF via Apple Music, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, and Spotify, and wmnf.org.

