Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa Bay election officials to send out vote-by-mail ballots

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer at WMNF // Sean K

Listen:

The Tampa Bay region is preparing for election season. Hillsborough County will soon get ballots to residents who want to vote by mail.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is preparing to send out more than 150 thousand ballots to voters later this month for the upcoming Primary Elections.

But a law signed in 2021 essentially wiped the voter roles following the 2022 general election, forcing anyone who wanted a ballot to re-register. 

Now, vote-by-mail ballots are only available to those who request one.

“I gotta tell you, that numbers down a little bit from what it used to be, because the legislature changed the law on this, and after the 2022 election, everybody that had a request on file expired.”

And for those who are concerned their vote might not get counted, Latimer says there are more options. 

“If you don’t want to trust the mail, you want to bring it to one of my five offices, you can do that. Bring it right there, put it in the secure ballot intake station, you know your vote’s gonna count.”

Latimer says if people want a mail-in ballot, they need to register as soon as possible. 

Voters have until August 8th to submit a request for a vote by mail ballot for next month’s primary election.

Pasco County sent over 40-thousand vote-by-mail ballots Thursday.

Pinellas County sent will also be sending vote-by-mail ballots out July 18th.

For information on Hillsborough County vote-by-mail, click here.

For information on Pasco vote-by-mail, click here.

For information on Pinellas vote-by-mail, click here. 

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Sand bag pick up times in St Pete have been extended

City of St Petersburg announces there will be extra days...

Florida Aquarium has stuffed animals that are 100% recycled plastic
The Florida Aquarium joins the Plastic Free Ecochallenge

Florida Aquarium is participating in a plastic free ecochallenge this...

Activists rally after USF students face suspension, expulsion for pro-Palestine protests

Listen: Students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at the University...

The Scoop: Thurs. July 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

USF students are suspended after pro-Palestine protests. Meanwhile, two UF...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: