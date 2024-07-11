Tampa Bay election officials to send out vote-by-mail ballots

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer at WMNF // Sean K

Listen:

The Tampa Bay region is preparing for election season. Hillsborough County will soon get ballots to residents who want to vote by mail.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is preparing to send out more than 150 thousand ballots to voters later this month for the upcoming Primary Elections.

But a law signed in 2021 essentially wiped the voter roles following the 2022 general election, forcing anyone who wanted a ballot to re-register.

Now, vote-by-mail ballots are only available to those who request one.

“I gotta tell you, that numbers down a little bit from what it used to be, because the legislature changed the law on this, and after the 2022 election, everybody that had a request on file expired.”

And for those who are concerned their vote might not get counted, Latimer says there are more options.

“If you don’t want to trust the mail, you want to bring it to one of my five offices, you can do that. Bring it right there, put it in the secure ballot intake station, you know your vote’s gonna count.”

Latimer says if people want a mail-in ballot, they need to register as soon as possible.

Voters have until August 8th to submit a request for a vote by mail ballot for next month’s primary election.

Pasco County sent over 40-thousand vote-by-mail ballots Thursday.

Pinellas County sent will also be sending vote-by-mail ballots out July 18th.

For information on Hillsborough County vote-by-mail, click here.

For information on Pasco vote-by-mail, click here.

For information on Pinellas vote-by-mail, click here.