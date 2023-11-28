Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Tampa Bay shorebirds dealt with record heat this summer

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Snowy Plover // Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Steve Berardi

Listen:

Summer this year was one of the hottest on record in the Tampa Bay Area, and shorebirds in Tampa Bay dealt with heat and other environmental factors.

The Black Skimmer is one of many shorebirds in the Tampa Bay area. Shorebirds feed along the shoreline. They typically have longer legs and bills, and forage by running along the shoreline and probing in the sand.

But, due to recent extreme heat, they’re facing more of a threat. Audrey Derose-Wilson is the director of bird conservation for Audubon Florida.

“In the heat, the birds need to get down to the shoreline to cool off, and this makes them more vulnerable to being disturbed by people”

Other factors, such as high tides and summer storms, drenched beaches in overwash in Pinellas County, wiping out many Snowy Plover, Least Tern, Black Skimmer and Wilson’s Plover nests.

Derose-Wilon says Audubon Florida has petitioned for protections for the Wilson’s Plover.

“We requested that the state review the Wilson’s Plover for listing, and potentially add it to the list of state-listed species”

You can read the full report on Florida’s shorebird nesting season on Audubon Florida’s website.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Court sides with homeowner on insurance law

By: Jim Saunders ©2023 The News Service of Florida. All...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., November 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

LGBTQ+ inclusion Tampa and St. Petersburg recently scored perfect scores...

St. Pete cityscape
Tampa, St. Petersburg achieve perfect LGBTQ+ inclusion scores amidst statewide ’emergency’

Listen: Tampa and St. Petersburg recently scored perfect scores on...

Resurgence Of Fascism, Cronyism In Florida

The fascist outbreak between WWI and WWII informs where fascism...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving Throwback Thursday! 🤩 #TBT to 2012 when WMNF held a Free Speech Zone Event at the Straz! 📣 It was an amazing event that celebrated free speech and the power of the people. 🗣️ Comment below if you were there! #FreeSpeech #ThrowbackThursday #WMNF #StrazCenter