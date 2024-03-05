Tampa Bay Times reporters discuss the risks, rewards of Kratom

Sam Ogozalek and Hannah Critchfield, Tampa Bay Times

Two Tampa Bay Times reporters who spent months investigating the potential dangers of Kratom use discussed their findings during an appearance on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet and Tom on Tuesday, March 5.

Five reporters worked on the series and two of them–Hannah Critchfield and Sam Ogozalek– discussed their findings and the reaction so far.

The investigative series found that more than 580 people in Florida died from kratom-related overdoses in the past decade, mostly caused by a fatal mixture of the herb with at least one other substance. Medical examiners found that 46 people overdosed solely on Kratom during that period.

That is in stark contrast with the position of the American Kratom Association, which maintains that no deaths have been documented from Kratom, which is widely available in Florida at convenience stores, smoke shops and kava bars. It is marketed as a safe, natural cure for anxiety and depression as well as an alternative to opioids for pain.

Many consumers have found Kratom to be safe and effective, and listeners called into the show to recount their own experiences. But the Times found that many consumers have said they grew addicted to the herb and some treatment centers say they are seeing a rising number of people seeking treatment for Kratom addiction.

The series prompted U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, to call for Congressional hearings to probe the benefits and risks of Kratom, which is not regulated by the Food & Drug Administration. McClain “Mac” Haddow, a lobbyist for the Kratom Association, criticized the Times for its findings and said it ignored the benefits of the herb.

The Times found that Kratom sold at stores and kava bars lack clarity about dosage and ingredients which can lead to harmful effects. Haddow contended that the Kratom industry supports regulation that would require detailed labeling regarding dosages and ingredients and criticized the FDA for not stepping in to require more transparency.

