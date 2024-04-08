Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill targeting opioid use

Narcan. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (March 2024).

Listen:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday sponsored by a Tampa lawmaker cracking down on its use.

Governor DeSantis joined Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and others in Sanford to sign Senate Bill 718 into law.

The bill, sponsored by Tampa Republican Senator Jay Collins, increases penalties on individuals who expose law enforcement officers to fentanyl.

“If an officer says ‘do you have drugs in your possession?” and you lie, and then the officer ends up getting exposed and harmed, we’re going to throw the book at you and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

According to the Washington State Department of Health, there is no evidence of first responders experiencing an overdose from secondhand fentanyl exposure.

DeSantis also announced the expansion of CORE, a substance abuse treatment program, from 12 to 28 counties in Florida.

Ladapo repeatedly spoke against transgender athletes while talking about the program to help those struggling with drug addiction.

But, neither of the bills signed had anything to do with transgender policies.

“When there’s a window where that person wants help, they can reach out and get some help, and that’s why CORE has been successful. It’s really just common sense, thinking about the problem, thinking about the solution. And the solution is not having boys playing on girls sports.”

DeSantis also signed Senate Bill 66 into law, raising awareness of opioid overdoses and counteractants.