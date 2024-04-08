Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill targeting opioid use

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Narcan
Narcan. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (March 2024).

Listen:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday sponsored by a Tampa lawmaker cracking down on its use.

Governor DeSantis joined Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and others in Sanford to sign Senate Bill 718 into law.

The bill, sponsored by Tampa Republican Senator Jay Collins, increases penalties on individuals who expose law enforcement officers to fentanyl.

“If an officer says ‘do you have drugs in your possession?” and you lie, and then the officer ends up getting exposed and harmed, we’re going to throw the book at you and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

According to the Washington State Department of Health, there is no evidence of first responders experiencing an overdose from secondhand fentanyl exposure.

DeSantis also announced the expansion of CORE, a substance abuse treatment program, from 12 to 28 counties in Florida.

Ladapo repeatedly spoke against transgender athletes while talking about the program to help those struggling with drug addiction.

But, neither of the bills signed had anything to do with transgender policies.

“When there’s a window where that person wants help, they can reach out and get some help, and that’s why CORE has been successful. It’s really just common sense, thinking about the problem, thinking about the solution. And the solution is not having boys playing on girls sports.”

DeSantis also signed Senate Bill 66 into law, raising awareness of opioid overdoses and counteractants.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Recycling Glass into “Trash-crete” with TH Culhane

TH Culhane joins the Sustainable Living Show to discuss his...

Students at Rampello Magnet School Embrace Solar Eclipse Learning Experience

The Hillsborough County School Board has approved putting the question...

Joshua Marzilli
A Tampa resident is USO Coast Guardsman of the Year for saving people during the Lahaina wildfire

Tampa resident Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, who is...

Florida In Focus: New Laws, Development and Health Issues

Nicole Payne, Rep. Dianne Hart in the Sunday Forum After-show...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: