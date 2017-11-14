Tampa Charity Provides Cardiac Surgery in Developing Nations and One of the Nation’s Top Investigative Reporters on Donald Trump’s Business History, Tax Cut Plan and Ties to Organized Crime

Share this:

Radioactivity 11 14 17

Good morning, welcome to WMNF’s Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up today—we’ll talk with one of the nation’s top investigative reporters about the tax plan that’s making its way through Congress and about Donald Trump’s secret business history….

And we’ll meet a local doctor who travels the world- especially in low income countries– he performs cardiac surgery, rescuing children from heart problems that are easily solvable with modern medicine….

Our first guest is Dr. Aubyn Marath a cardiac surgeon and founder of Cardiostart FMI http://www.cardiostart.org and 813-304-2163.) Cardiostart is TAMPA BAY based non profit which has been performing free heart surgeries in underdeveloped countries for 30 years

Over 1,500 participants have volunteered on missions unpaid.

Over 3,000 procedures including cardiac care and outreach have been performed.

902 free heart surgeries have been performed.

2 to 4 containers are shipped to underdeveloped countries annually containing medical supplies and equipment.

Cardiostart is supported via medical donations and service hours by USF, All Childrens and Manatee Hospital locally and many large national medical cardiac equipment manufacturers.

Our next guest is one of the country’s leading investigative reporters. He’s also an expert on the nation’s tax system. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001. He’s covered news for some of the nation’s top newspapers- including the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He’s David Cay Johnston who has covered Donald Trump’s business dealings for more than 30 years and his latest book THE MAKING OF DONALD TRUMP (Melville House) has just been issued in paperback.