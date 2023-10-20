Donate Now!
Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco addresses mayor’s failed property tax increase proposal

Posted on by Chris Young
Guido Maniscalco speakers at Tampa Tiger Bay Club in Ybor // Kimberly DeFalco, DeFalco Media, 10/20/23

In September, the Tampa City Council voted against a major property tax rate increase proposed by Mayor Jane Castor.  One city council member spoke Friday to why he voted to reject Castor’s proposed increase.

Guido Maniscalco was strongly against the proposed increase.

“People look at it as ‘Oh, you stood up to the mayor!’ I didn’t stand up to anybody. I did the right thing and listened to my constituents.”

Castor’s proposal would have increased the property tax rate by 16%. This would add about $232 annually to an average home’s tax bill, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“We had people from wealthy and affluent areas to people in underserved and impoverished areas saying ‘We just can’t do it.  We’re struggling enough, and now you want to add this?’ I’ve never seen such an unpopular item come before council, and I’ve been here long enough to see and be a part of controversial issues.”

He also addressed the $108 million dollar City Center that opened in East Tampa recently. The 161 thousand square foot complex on East Hanna Avenue is one of the city’s largest capital projects.

“I don’t think I would’ve built Hanna to begin with. I’m cheap, I’m cheap! Forget the bidding process.”

There was controversy earlier this year over concerns that the East Tampa government complex will get built with little help from minority-owned contractors. Castor promised to ensure minority participation on the building.

 

