Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson talks economic development, police chief and more

Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson // Photo by. Dave Decker

Bill Carlson is a popular Tampa City Councilman who won more than 59% of the vote in his District 4 re-election campaign. He’s been rumored to be eyeing a run for mayor when his term is up in three years, and today he joined “The Skinny” on WMNF to talk about economic development, the police chief’s retirement plan, Fair Oaks, his relationship with the mayor and more. (And about running for mayor, Carlson, like his colleague Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera, said the race is too far away, but there’s a chance.)

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneInGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

