Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera and Tracey McManus talk local elections and more

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera in studio two at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 15, 2023.

Luis Viera consistently brings a calm, measured and thoughtful tone to the dais at Tampa City Council, and council’s second-longest tenured representative brought the same to WMNF Tampa today as we discussed a smattering of topics including participation in local elections, Hanna City Center, his relationship with the mayor’s administration, and his appetite when it comes to running to become mayor himself (TLDR: that race is too far away, so he’s non-committal, but technically said there is a chance) .

On the second half of the show, we were joined by Clearwater and Scientology reporter Tracey McManus who discussed elected officials in small municipalities resigning in the wake of what her reporting described as “a new state law requiring elected officials of towns and cities to file the more extensive financial disclosure forms already submitted by higher office holders like county commissioners, state lawmakers and the governor.”

Download to the Dec. 15 episode of The Skinny via wmnf.org (audio TK), or listen via podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and Spotify.