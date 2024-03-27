Tampa elected officials, advocates call for Medicaid expansion

Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp speaks // Chris Young. 3/27/24

Florida is one of only ten states that hasn’t expanded access to Medicaid. Tampa city leaders and activists gathered across from the Tampa General Hospital today to call for the expansion of coverage.

Political leaders and advocates gathered o across from Tampa General Hospital to speak out for Medicaid Expansion. The event was organized by Florida Voices For Health. US Representative Kathy Castor criticized the state’s inaction.

“What they are doing in blocking Medicaid expansion is fiscally irresponsible, it’s morally wrong, it is a betrayal, and it’s time now for Floridians to rise up and fight for Medicaid expansion, fight for your neighbors and get this done.”

Over half a million Floridians are in a coverage gap without options for healthcare. Many earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for tax credits in the ACA marketplace.

Dr. Mona Mangat practices in St. Petersburg. She says she’s seen the effects of lack of coverage firsthand.

“For Floridians who ignore chest pain, shortness of breath, they don’t take care of their diabetes, they ignore their mental health challenges because they don’t have healthcare coverage – this Medicaid expansion is like a lifeline.”

The group Florida Decides Healthcare announced a campaign to put healthcare expansion on the 2026 ballot. The group will need to first get nearly 1 million validated petitions from Florida voters throughout the state.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp made her stance on the issue clear.

“Our 5 billion dollars that we’re all paying into the federal system, that’s going to every other state to make sure that they’re citizens, they’re neighbors, are not treated cruelly. They’re made sure that they have access to healthcare. We have got to do that in Florida.”

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said in January that Medicaid Expansion was “not going to happen in Florida.”