Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Tax credits proposed for child care in Florida

Posted on by Staff
Share
child care or preschool babysitting
Child care by Caiaimage/Robert Daly via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A proposal that would provide tax breaks to businesses that operate child-care facilities for employees got support Monday in the House.

The bill (HB 635) also would give tax credits to businesses that make payments to child-care facilities on behalf of their employees.

Members of the House Ways & Means Committee voted unanimously to back the measure.

The maximum credits that businesses could receive would be determined by the number of employees they have.

Under the bill, businesses with one to 19 employees could get a maximum of $50,000 in credits; businesses with 20 to 250 employees could get a maximum of $500,000, and businesses with more than 250 employees could get a maximum of $1 million in credits.

“The credit can be taken against corporate income tax, insurance premium tax, severance taxes on oil and gas production, alcoholic beverages tax, and sales tax paid by direct pay permit holders,” a House analysis of the measure said.

All credits given out under the proposal could not exceed $5 million a fiscal year.

Bill sponsor Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, pointed to her own experience trying to get care for her children.

“Child care is hard to find. It’s super-expensive. It’s the number two cost for (households) beyond the cost of housing,” McFarland said.

A similar Senate bill (SB 820) got initial approval from the Education PreK-12 committee last week.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
In Florida, the voter registration edge for the Republican Party is nearly 780,000 over Democrats

The Florida Division of Elections says the GOP with 5,141,848...

“Origins”, Con-Men and Vengeance

The Florida Governor ended his struggling presidential campaign and president...

The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the complex challenges facing the...

New House bill would make it harder for local governments to raise taxes

 A new bill advanced in the State House today making...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf 🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday