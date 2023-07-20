MidPoint: Teaching African American History in Florida K-12 Schools

Share this:

On Wednesday, WTSP Channel 10 Investigative reporter Jenna Bourne and retired educator Dr. Samuel Wright joined MidPoint to discuss the recent drama and takeover of the Florida Dept. of Education’s African American History Task Force by Gov. Ron DeSantis loyalists, and their proposed reforms of the African American education curriculum and standards for K-12 classes after the new “Stop Woke” and anti-diversity, equity and inclusion laws have restricted the teaching of Black history.

You can listen to the entire MidPoint show here, on the app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast where ever you get your podcasts.

Reporter Jenna Bourne’s entire investigative video series on the challenges and changes to the Florida Dept. of Education’s African American History Task Force can be found at her “What’s Brewing” YouTube channel.