The Dali museum’s newest exhibition “The Shape of Dreams”

The Dali Museum has a new exhibition called “The Shape of Dreams”. It will be available to the public starting Friday, November 25th of 2022 to April 30th of 2023. The exhibition is curated by Dr. Hank Hine, Executive Director of The Dali. As reported by the Dali Museum, The Shape of Dreams reviews over 500 years of paintings from the 16th century to the 20th century. It also analyzes dreams through different lenses including psychological, religious, and metaphysical.

The exhibition as well include several works from Dali’s permanent collection and an AI experience where guests can scan a QR code and create an image from one of their dreams. Guests will type in a sentence about their dream, and it will appear for everyone to see. Once everyone in the room has had a chance to make a tile of their own, it is made into one whole image called a “dream tapestry”. This is made possible through an AI system called DALL-E. These images are available on the Dali Museum website for download after the visit. For more information about The Shape of Dreams go to www.thedali.org.