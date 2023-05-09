The Doctor answers callers questions about high cholesterol, cancer, rotten teeth and more!.

Share this:

In this episode of Healthy Steps Show, we talk about Ovarian Cancer and toxins in plant-based milks. We also answer callers’ questions, including a functional medicine approach for the aftercare of someone battling cancer, can exposure to toxins cause high cholesterol, and how long does it take to die from rotten teeth? Tune in for an informative and engaging show!

Dr. Fred Harvey is the Medical Director of Functional Medicine Florida. He is quadruple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Functional Medicine, and Holistic-Integrative Medicine, specializing in chronic illness recovery & prevention and defiant aging. For more information on Dr. Harvey, visit www.functionalmedicineflorida.com.