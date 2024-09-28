Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The FAMU faculty union seeks an injunction of Florida labor law

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
FAMU
Florida A&M University by JHVEPhoto via iStock for WMNF News. February 11, 2022: Center for Access and Student Success building in FAMU, Tallahassee, FL, USA. FAMU is a public historically black land-grant university.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Florida A&M University faculty union is seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the state from requiring an election to determine whether the union will continue representing members. The United Faculty of Florida and James Muchovej, a union member, filed a motion this week for an injunction as part of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of changes that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have approved during the past two years placing additional restrictions on public-employee unions. The lawsuit, filed in August in Leon County circuit court, centers on part of a 2023 law that requires unions to be recertified as bargaining agents if fewer than 60 percent of eligible employees had paid dues. Unions that do not meet the 60 percent thresholds have to go through a process that includes holding elections to try to get recertified. The lawsuit and the motion for temporary injunction said the Florida A&M chapter of the United Faculty of Florida in April reported that 56.6 percent of employees in its bargaining unit were dues-paying members, below the threshold. In August, the state Public Employees Relations Commission said an election needed to be held to determine whether the union would continue to be certified to represent members. The lawsuit contends the 60 percent threshold violates constitutional collective-bargaining rights, and the motion seeks an injunction against holding an election while the lawsuit plays out. “Here, PERC (the Public Employees Relations Commission) seeks to schedule and administer a decertification election that will, in all likelihood, be held unconstitutional by the end of this litigation,” the motion said. “Thus, PERC would have employees in the UFF-FAMU unit vote on whether they want to continue to be represented by UFF, only to be told a little later that their vote was of no force and effect, leaving the parties to try to undo the impact of that vote.” The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Sustainable and handmade personal and homecare products with Olivia Sanchez & Sheila Haque

Join Anni & Tanja in a discussion about clean and...

storm cleanup
Cleanup information and tips after Hurricane Helene

Information about county cleanup and tips for residents after Hurricane...

The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay informed about the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the...

Unhoused in Tampa

Statewide bans on public camping and sleeping begin Tuesday. Some...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: