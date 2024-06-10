The Hidden Dangers of Artificial Sweeteners and Solutions for Overactive Bladder: Insights from Dr. Fred Harvey

In this engaging episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr. Fred Harvey addresses a range of health concerns brought up by his listeners. Key topics include the hidden dangers of artificial sweeteners like erythritol and xylitol, strategies for managing overactive bladder, and the benefits of supplements for rotator cuff tears. Dr. Harvey also discusses the importance of a healthy diet, avoiding toxic contamination, and practical tips for recovering from significant injuries. Tune in for evidence-based advice and learn how to take proactive steps for better health with Dr. Harvey’s expert insights.
- Overactive Bladder (00:09:30) Jean describes her struggle with frequent nighttime urination and her attempts to manage it with various treatments, including medications and neurostimulators. Dr. Harvey discusses potential causes, including food sensitivities, and suggests exploring functional medicine options.
- Overactive Bladder and Rotator Cuff Tear (00:17:18) Nancy shares her observation about sweets causing urinary urgency and inquires about natural healing methods for her friend’s rotator cuff tear. Dr. Harvey provides insights into how certain foods can affect bladder function and offers advice on supplements and therapies for rotator cuff recovery.
- Supplements Post Rotator Cuff Surgery (00:21:00) Greg shares his positive experience with supplements for rotator cuff recovery and asks about a study linking fish oil to atrial fibrillation. Dr. Harvey discusses the complexities of fish oil supplements and the importance of source quality and dosage.
- Pancreatic Enzyme Insufficiency and Shoulder Injury Recovery (00:30:52) Fuzz discusses his experience recovering from a severe shoulder injury without surgery and asks about pancreatic enzyme insufficiency. Dr. Harvey explains the potential causes of pancreatic insufficiency and the importance of addressing underlying issues.
- Preventing Brain Cancer (00:39:00) Gwen asks about the symptoms and prevention of brain cancer, leading Dr. Harvey to discuss lifestyle changes, avoiding toxic contamination, and supplements that can help.