Exploring Loneliness and Connection in Society and Other Health Topics with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey’s radio show, Healthy Steps, is a platform where he discusses various topics ranging from health and environment to community issues. Dr. Harvey’s perspective on these topics is shaped by his belief in the urgent need to address environmental and health issues, particularly the overlooked crisis of toxic pollution. He criticizes the negligence of the US government and corporations in dealing with pollution, particularly the harmful effects of forever chemicals, or PFAS. Dr. Harvey also expresses concern about the epidemic of loneliness and emphasizes the need for connection in society. He plans to focus on these issues in his future radio shows. Join Dr. Fred Harvey on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as he delves into these pressing issues and offers insights on navigating them.

(00:05:48) Exploring Loneliness and Connection in Society

(00:06:54) The Urgent Need for Comprehensive Environmental Cleanup

(00:10:32) PFAS: Widespread Toxic Risks and Environmental Injustice

(00:15:44) The “Dirty Dozen” and “Clean 15” Guide

(00:31:52) The Impact of Dark Money in Politics

(00:48:10) The Impact of Toxins on Autoimmune Diseases