The Power of Gratitude with Dr Fred Harvey

The journey to improved health and well-being is a multifaceted one, encompassing not only physical aspects such as diet and exercise, but also the mental and emotional practice of gratitude. Dr. Fred Harvey, a firm believer in this holistic approach, emphasizes the importance of individuals taking charge of their own health. He views gratitude as a crucial, yet often overlooked, component of mental health and overall life satisfaction. Drawing from his experiences, Dr. Harvey suggests that practicing gratitude can shift our focus from what we lack to the abundance that we have, thereby attracting health, wealth, and joy into our lives. Join us on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as we delve deeper into Dr. Harvey’s perspective on improving health and well-being through diet, exercise, and gratitude.

(00:03:21) The Power of Gratitude in Cultivating Abundance

(00:18:48) The Power of Specific Gratitude

(00:25:36) Yeast Overgrowth and Alcohol Production Syndrome

(00:37:24) Reducing Inflammation Through Dietary Changes

(00:42:01) Symptoms and Relief of Coenzyme Q10 Withdrawal

(00:43:12) The Impact of Side Sleeping on Neck Health

(00:50:17) The Impact of Daily Exercise and Vegetable-Rich Diet