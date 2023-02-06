The Power of Healing: Ayurveda, Fermentation with guest Dr. Sharon Juraszek

Share this:

When Sharon Juraszek is diagnosed with Hashimoto in her 40s, she embarks on a journey to understand gut health through Ayurveda medicine and fermented foods – a powerful journey of self-discovery and reclaiming her power.

You will learn:

1. Uncovering the innate power of the body to heal through Ayurveda medicine.

2. The power of the senses to restore balance and heal the body.

3. Exploring the influence of the doshas in a person’s life and understanding their personal power.

Sharon Juraszek is a doctor of Ayurveda medicine, master herbalist, reiki master, shaman apprentice, and owner of Fermilicious, where they create foods rich in probiotics.