The Scoop: Fri. August 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

New College of Florida trashes library books

The New College of Florida dumped LGBTQ and religious study books at a landfill yesterday.

Residents frustrated over Manatee Lake Manatee dam releases during Debby

Residents say that officials knew about the aging dam for years and didn’t take effective measures during Debby.

UPS workers are still waiting on heat protections

As summer weather continues to break records, UPS workers are feeling the heat. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that drivers and warehouse workers are still waiting on heat protections that were promised to them last year.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy arrested for assault and battery

Court documents claim that he beat his neighbor with his bicycle handlebars and fists.

Florida revamps its gun lawsuit saying there’s lower attendance at gun shows

The lawsuit challenges a law which requires vendors at gun shows to run background checks on buyers. State lawyers say that the rule has led to a decrease in attendance and less tax revenue for the state.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is updating rules

The updates now accommodate a law involving ethics complaints on public officials.

Nearly 700 acres in Levy County will be shielded from potential development

Florida is set to pay $691,000 on a conservation easement for 691 acres of land.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /