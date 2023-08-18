The Scoop: Fri., August 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Sextortion in Tampa Bay

The FBI Tampa Field Office has seen an increase in sextortion cases targeting teenage boys. Both the FBI and the St Petersburg Police Department are encouraging victims to come forward.

Florida’s teacher deficit

Florida’s statewide teacher’s union and the Department of Education have released different figures on the number of job openings in the state’s public school system. Each defends their respective counts.

Ethics

The Florida Commission on Ethics’ general counsel concluded that administrator Glen Gilzean shouldn’t continue to serve as a member while holding a public job. Gilzean was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. It is argued that as a public official himself, he shouldn’t take part in judging other public officials’ ethics cases.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.