The Scoop: Thurs. August 1st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
State of emergency and high chance for rain and tropical weather

Meteorologists are monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms called Invest 97-L currently sitting over Hispaniola and Cuba.

St. Pete panel stresses need for arts funding

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance held a panel discussion at The Palladium on Wednesday. WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports, after Governor DeSantis vetoed more than $30 million in state funds from this year’s budget, panelists addressed the region’s critical need for arts funding.

Hillsborough will use new technology to curb illegal driving behavior around school buses 

In about ten days, school starts for students around the Tampa Bay area, which means you’ll see the big yellow school bus more often. WMNF’s Chris Young reports Hillsborough County is using new technology this year to curb illegal driving behavior around school buses. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

