The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida man executed Thursday for 1994 murder

Loran Cole has been executed for his crimes of killing a college student and raping the murder’s victim’s older sister.

Book publishers join a lawsuit against Florida officials over law restricting books

A group of authors and the nation’s largest publishers filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida’s public officials.

DeSantis not surprised gender affirming care is banned in the state

A ban has been put back in place for people under 18 regarding the ability to receive gender-affirming care.

Labor Day boat safety

With Labor Day on Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision shares some safety reminders.

Labor Day travel safety

While driving anywhere this Labor Day Weekend, drivers can expect more people on the road. Triple A Auto club says the trends look a lot similar to Memorial Day.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

