Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Fri., December 1, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Florida GOP chair is subject of rape investigation

The chair of Florida’s Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, is the subject of a rape investigation. A heavily redacted incident report from the Sarasota Police Department has several mentions of rape and sexual assault. Any mention of Ziegler is redacted. State Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said, “Ziegler can’t possibly continue to lead the Florida GOP under these conditions.”

 

Marcy’s Law can’t shield police identities

The Florida Supreme Court said that a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster victims’ rights “does not explicitly” shield the identities of police officers from disclosure.

 

SJP lawsuit vs. Florida

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for a lawsuit filed by the group Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida after state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues issued an order targeting such organizations.

 

St. Pete council skeptical

St. Petersburg City Council deferred a decision on one and a half million dollars for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays and the nearby redevelopment to get more information about $1.2 million planned for the consultant on the deal, Inner Circle Sports.

 

Nurses rally

Nurses held signs and chanted outside of the division office of HCA in Tampa. Nurses spoke out about alleged mismanagement at their hospitals.

 

DeSantis vs. Newsom

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom faced-off against Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in a prime-time showdown last night. The governors were eager to represent their parties as they battled over the economy, pandemic restrictions, and President Biden’s leadership.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

 

 

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Jason Shawwa’s Glimpse into Gaza’s Reality: Unfiltered Stories from Life Under Israeli Occupation and the Fragile Ceasefire

This week, we delved deep into the heart of Gaza...

Monique Worrell
Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell is challenged on due process and First Amendment grounds

The Southern Poverty Law Center case contends DeSantis' suspension of...

Women's March
Advocates have 620,000 signatures in their bid to add a ballot question on abortion protections to Florida’s ballot

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to ensure abortion rights...

The Chaotic Morass Of Wrong

Why are so many of us wrong about so much?...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: The Soulful Sounds of ARI CHI! Catch her today on Live Music Showcase at 2 pm & tomorrow at Cage Brewing for UKE IT OUT! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnf #Music #communityradio #livemusicshowcase #livemusic #artist #AriChi #Musician #UKEitOUT #SoulfulSounds Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next!