The Scoop: Fri., December 1, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida GOP chair is subject of rape investigation

The chair of Florida’s Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, is the subject of a rape investigation. A heavily redacted incident report from the Sarasota Police Department has several mentions of rape and sexual assault. Any mention of Ziegler is redacted. State Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said, “Ziegler can’t possibly continue to lead the Florida GOP under these conditions.”

Marcy’s Law can’t shield police identities

The Florida Supreme Court said that a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster victims’ rights “does not explicitly” shield the identities of police officers from disclosure.

SJP lawsuit vs. Florida

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for a lawsuit filed by the group Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida after state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues issued an order targeting such organizations.

St. Pete council skeptical

St. Petersburg City Council deferred a decision on one and a half million dollars for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays and the nearby redevelopment to get more information about $1.2 million planned for the consultant on the deal, Inner Circle Sports.

Nurses rally

Nurses held signs and chanted outside of the division office of HCA in Tampa. Nurses spoke out about alleged mismanagement at their hospitals.

DeSantis vs. Newsom

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom faced-off against Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in a prime-time showdown last night. The governors were eager to represent their parties as they battled over the economy, pandemic restrictions, and President Biden’s leadership.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

