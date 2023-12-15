The Scoop: Fri., December 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Early morning shooting

The Tampa Police Department has been investigating since 5 a.m. when officers responded to shots fired on the 4000 block of W Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. The victim was transported and treated at a local hospital, however no arrests have been made. The Tampa PD is asking anyone with information to call 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411.

Challenged books pulled

Florida leads the country in book bans, and the Hernando County School board banned or limited access to even more books at a school board meeting Tuesday.

FL Republican party continues growth

The Republican Party of Florida had a nearly 700,000 voter registration advantage over the Florida Democratic Party at the end of November.

Fossil fuel divestment

More than 16,000 institutions like universities, pension funds, and governments equivalent to a little less than half of global gross domestic product have now divested from fossil fuels. The Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement made the announcement today after the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference ended.

Gusty storm system alert

Our area is on the track of a Gulf storm system. Winds will remain gusty, flash flooding will be possible, and a few tornadoes may touch down across the entire peninsula and the eastern two-thirds of the Panhandle from Saturday into Sunday.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

