The Scoop: Fri., December 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Police officer arrested

A St. Petersburg Police Officer, Christian Collins, has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He will undergo an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards.

Attempt to let Floridians get energy efficiency funds

In June, Governor Ron DeSantis rejected around $350 million in energy efficiency incentives. A new bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House is trying to recover that money for Floridians.

Don’t stay in the left lane

A proposal restricting drivers from cruising in highway left lanes sped through a State House panel yesterday. With little comment, the House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee unanimously approved bill HB 317.

Opposition to a popular bill

A bill that would ban Floridians from impeding, threatening, or harassing first responders on the job passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday. Bill HB 75 requires people to stay 20 feet away from a first responder performing lawful duties after receiving a warning not to approach.

Flamingo as state bird?

There’s going to be an attempt to change the state bird of Florida, this time it will be for a bird that does not live in the state most years. Republican Representatives Linda Chaney of St. Pete Beach and Jim Mooney of Islamorada filed a bill that would designate the American Flamingo as the Florida state bird.

Asteroid will eclipse Betelgeuse

One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish because an asteroid will pass in front of it in a one-of-a-kind eclipse. The star is Betelgeuse. The asteroid is Leona. The rare event will occur late Monday into early Tuesday and Floridians may be able to witness this, weather permitting.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

