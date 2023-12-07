House Reps propose bill sidestepping DeSantis’s $350 million federal funds veto

FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., speaks during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address climate change that would set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while pushing renewable energy such as wind and solar power and addressing environmental injustice that harms low-income and minority communities. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

In June, Governor Ron DeSantis rejected around $350 million in energy efficiency incentives. Now, there’s a new, bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House trying to recover that money for Floridians.

Half of the rebate money was reserved for households with incomes at or below 80% of the median income in their areas according to Politico.

Democratic Tampa Bay Congress member Kathy Castor called the veto a roadblock for progress.

“This was a policy that the Republican-led Florida legislature passed unanimously. They said it’s important to try to work to lower people’s bills.”

So she and others introduced the REBATE Act, which stands for Reforming Energy Efficient Buildings and Appliances Tax Exemptions.

“We have introduced the REBATE act to kind of get around the Governor, to get these discounts and rebates down to local communities that can distribute them to our neighbors to help them lower electric bills”

The bill would allow local governments to receive grants and rebates in states, like Florida, which didn’t accept the grants.

It’s co-sponsored by Florida Democratic Congress members Soto, Frankel, and Frost, and Republican González-Colón from Puerto Rico.

The REBATE Act has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.