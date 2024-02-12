Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon., February 12, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Florida election law

A federal judge closed the door on claims that key aspects of Florida’s 2021 elections law were unconstitutional, despite acknowledging concerns about targeting Black voters. The judgment stated that the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal test, showing that the changes unduly burdened First Amendment and equal-protection rights. The decision underscores the ongoing legal challenges and debates surrounding voting laws and the protection of voting rights.

 Could monuments bill be doa?

Public comments on a Florida bill aimed at preserving monuments escalated into racism and hate speech last week. In response, Senate Democrats walked out of the Community Affairs committee. Despite the controversial comments, the bill passed the committee. However, it is unlikely to advance to the Senate floor according to WMNF’s Chris Young.

 PEPSA employees get back pay

The Pinellas Educational Support Professionals Association revealed that the school district has agreed to provide back pay to employees following the negotiated contract from December. The matter impacted over 170 employees associated with PESPA, as reported by WMNF’s Jimmy Rosilio.

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

