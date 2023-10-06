Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., October 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Jacksonville police beat man

Last Friday, Le’Keian Woods was brutally beaten by Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers. His family joined his attorneys for a news conference this week.

 

DeSantis campaigns in Tampa

Governor Ron DeSantis campaigned in downtown Tampa yesterday.  He received the endorsement of 60 Florida sheriffs, including most of the sheriffs around the Tampa Bay Area while criticizing former president, and current presidential primary competitor Donald Trump on immigration.

 

Hispanic student morale

Polls show that of Hispanic community college students, more than half have considered quitting school in the last year.

 

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in Florida, shelters for survivors have rarely been so full. This has left many victims with limited options apart from staying with their abusers.

 

Beach-nesting bird protections delayed

New state guidelines to protect endangered beach-nesting birds will not take effect until this time next year after The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission delayed their effective date.

 

Police shoot man in Auburndale

According to a press release, last night officers from The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Auburndale Police Department shot and killed a man suspected of armed vehicle theft after deploying a Taser and police canines.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

