The Scoop: Fri., September 22, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Educational support raises

School nurses, classroom aides, and other educational support professionals in Hillsborough County will likely receive raises. This comes after Wednesday night’s negotiation session between the school district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

SunRunner fare to begin

WMNF investigated comments made by Pinellas County Sherriff Bob Gualtieri about houseless people infiltrating St. Pete Beach. The SunRunner bus has been providing a free service for nearly a year, but residents in St. Pete Beach became agitated with having to deal with an influx of people experiencing houselessness into the area. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority voted to start charging a full bus fare of $2.25 for the Sunrunner beginning next week on October 1st.

Venezuelan immigrant protections

The Biden administration has expanded the Temporary Protected Status program. Venezuelan immigrants can live and work in the United States for the next 18 months without the threat of deportation.

