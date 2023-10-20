Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Friday., October 20, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

CAIR demands safety for Americans

The Israel-Hamas war has left many dead or missing, including American citizens. One Tampa non-profit is demanding the government do more to ensure the safety of all American citizens in Gaza, especially American Palestinians.

 

CAIR receives threats

The Council on American-Islamic Relations yesterday announced that the hotel scheduled to host CAIR’s 29th annual banquet has canceled the event due to multiple terror threats targeting the hotel, its staff, CAIR and American Muslims.

 

NOPE hosts overdose vigil

Yesterday evening, volunteer organizers from the Narcotics Overdose Prevention Education Task Force, community leaders, students, and their families came together at Hillsborough High School for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who have passed away due to addiction and substance abuse.

 

DEI cuts

The state is outlining how to limit spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida’s colleges and universities. The new draft regulations will also include cuts to funding for social activism groups on campuses if approved.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

Interview with Mr. Miles Alexander, 3rd, owner and operator of AlexanderGoshen – Entrepreneur in construction

Interview with Mr. Miles Alexander, 3rd, owner and operator of...

Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco addresses mayor’s failed property tax increase proposal

Listen: In September, the Tampa City Council voted against a...

The NOPE Task Force hosts community candlelight vigil for those lost to overdose

NOPE creates dramatic and impactful presentations for students and community...

skin cancer screening
Florida House has a companion bill to a Senate one to make health insurance cover annual skin cancer screenings

The bill would require health insurers and HMOs to cover...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Contest time! 🎉 It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY Local Art Edition and we want to know who created this mural! 🤔 Guess correctly and get the most likes on your Correct Answer to win some WMNF swag! 🤩 Act fast because the Answer will be revealed on Monday and the contest will close. 📆 Let's see who knows the local art scene! 🎨 #ContestAlert #WMNF #ArtContest 🎤 Join the musical magic today on our FB page at 2 pm on @live_music_showcase 🌟 Immerse yourself in the soulful tunes of 15-year-old sensation JudyAnne Jackson from Tampa, Florida. 🎶 With a voice that mesmerized Madison Square Garden at 10, this rising star is the Producers' Choice winner and NBC's Today Show champ! 🏆 You don't want to miss this special episode! 🌈 #JoinTheMusicalMagic #LiveMusic #TampaTalent Tune in this Friday at 10 am on WMNF's Down N Dirty for a crucial debate between Ahmed Bedier, President of United Voices for America, and Jonathan Ellis, Attorney and Chair of the Tampa Jewish Community Relations Council, on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict! 🇮🇱🇵🇸 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE Photo Credit: Florida This Week #DownNDirty #WMNF #Debate #Israel #Palestine #news #currentevents #debat Check out these awesome photos from Better Together! 📸 WMNF blankets make for awesome cool weather prep and lots of smiles! 🤗 #community #bettertogether #blankets #smiles #wmnf 🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive