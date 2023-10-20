The Scoop: Friday., October 20, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

CAIR demands safety for Americans

The Israel-Hamas war has left many dead or missing, including American citizens. One Tampa non-profit is demanding the government do more to ensure the safety of all American citizens in Gaza, especially American Palestinians.

CAIR receives threats

The Council on American-Islamic Relations yesterday announced that the hotel scheduled to host CAIR’s 29th annual banquet has canceled the event due to multiple terror threats targeting the hotel, its staff, CAIR and American Muslims.

NOPE hosts overdose vigil

Yesterday evening, volunteer organizers from the Narcotics Overdose Prevention Education Task Force, community leaders, students, and their families came together at Hillsborough High School for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who have passed away due to addiction and substance abuse.

DEI cuts

The state is outlining how to limit spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida’s colleges and universities. The new draft regulations will also include cuts to funding for social activism groups on campuses if approved.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF