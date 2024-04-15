The Scoop: ,Mon. April 15, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Wetlands permitting

A U.S. district judge has finalized his rejection of a 2020 decision by the federal government to transfer permitting authority for projects affecting wetlands to Florida. Rally for Gaza in Sarasota

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Sarasota on Saturday, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Although the march remained peaceful, tensions were palpable amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

New laws support cops

Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed contentious bills aimed at support for law enforcement.

East Tampa rec center

Tampa’s parks and recreation department has embarked on a major endeavor with the commencement of a new recreation complex in East Tampa.

