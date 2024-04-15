Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: ,Mon. April 15, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Share
The Scoop color logo

 Wetlands permitting

A U.S. district judge has finalized his rejection of a 2020 decision by the federal government to transfer permitting authority for projects affecting wetlands to Florida.

Rally for Gaza in Sarasota

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Sarasota on Saturday, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Although the march remained peaceful, tensions were palpable amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

 New laws support cops

Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed contentious bills aimed at support for law enforcement.

East Tampa rec center

Tampa’s parks and recreation department has embarked on a major endeavor with the commencement of a new recreation complex in East Tampa.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

Florida’s agriculture commissioner restricts cattle imports due to the spread of avian flu

An emergency rule prevents importing some cattle because of the...

Power To The People: race and executions

Forum co-host Annie Miles provoke discussion regarding the death penalty....

pronouns they them
Weekly Roundup: Pronouns and Pedagogy. A recap and analysis of the week in Florida government and politics

A federal judge said a Florida law restricting teachers’ use...

Florida wetlands
The judge nails down his decision in the case over Florida wetlands permitting

A U.S. district judge finalized his rejection of a 2020...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! TROPICAL HEATWAVE season is upon us! Who remembers this retro T-shirt from 2015? Comment below! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE/TROPICAL HEATWAVE for tickets to this year's event! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Community Speaks
Player position: