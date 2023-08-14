The Scoop: Mon., August 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Dan May Island receives conservation funds

Dan May Island is a 72-acre island on Florida’s west coast, north of Cedar Key, accessible only by boat or seaplane. Friday, the Department of Environmental Protection Acquisition and Restoration Council voted to approve conservation funds for the island.

Outrage festers over African American history standard

Florida’s new African American history standards tells teachers to instruct students about acts of violence “against and by African Americans.” The both-sides approach drew outrage at an Orlando town hall Saturday.

Media company acquires Creative Loafing and others

The Orlando Weekly reported that Chava Communications acquired the Orlando Weekly and multiple independent publications like Creative Loafing Tampa from Cleveland’s Euclid Media Group. The Texas-based company also acquired a full-service marketing agency, Local Culture.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop’s conduct under investigation

Social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco are being investigated by Major League Baseball. The team said in a statement: “we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Southern U.S. sees hotter inflation too

Consumer prices were up 3.8 percent in July compared to a year ago across the southeast, from Maryland to Florida, continuing to be stronger in bigger cities. Price hikes have slowed since the 40-year high last summer, but housing is keeping inflation elevated.

Former law enforcement officers plead guilty to state-level charges

Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers will plead guilty to state-level charges for a racist assault wherein they tortured two black men. The violence ended with an officer shooting one of the victims in the mouth. The ex-officers admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case last week. The corrupt officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force and cover it up.

Central Kansas PD raids local newspaper

A central Kansas police department faces criticism for raiding the offices of a local newspaper and simultaneously the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer said police began seizing computers, his cellphone, and the home’s internet router. Officials were investigating identity theft. Meyer says the stress of the home raid caused the death of his 98-year-old mother.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF