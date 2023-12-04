Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon., December 4, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Ziegler won’t resign

Christian Ziegler, chair of Florida’s Republican Party, says he will not resign over a woman’s allegation that he raped her. Ziegler told detectives the sex was consensual. His wife, Bridget Ziegler, told detectives the three once had group sex. DeSantis is calling on him to resign as chair.

 

Appeals court backs DeSantis map

A state appeals court has upheld Governor Ron DeSantis’ removal of North Florida’s only congressional district where Black voters could elect their candidate of choice, reversing a lower court ruling that found the map unconstitutional.

 

Questions about death

A Florida official was dead or dying in a hallway in the governor’s office complex for 24 minutes before anyone noticed.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

