The Scoop: Mon. March 11, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida legislative session ends

Florida’s 2024 legislative session, which concluded recently, featured the passage of several significant bills by the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

College leaders discuss diversity

Colleges in Manatee and Sarasota Counties engaged in a nonpartisan political forum. The conversation took an unexpected turn into controversy when the issue of diversity was brought up, as reported by WMNF’s Chris Young.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Tampa acknowledges Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, with WMNF’s Colleen Cole reporting that it’s the second leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

