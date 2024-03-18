Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. March 18, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
The Scoop color logo

 

Pasco Sheriff’s deputy kills a man

A Pasco Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man, identified as 40-year-old Paul Smith, late Saturday afternoon, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WMNF News poll results

WMNF News is unveiling findings from a recent statewide poll of likely voters, with Sean Kinane providing an overview of the results.

Hillsborough County School Board District

Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board District 7 participated in a political forum in Ybor City.  WMNF’s Chris Young provided coverage of the event, highlighting the candidates’ perspectives on addressing the educational challenges faced.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

