The Scoop: Mon. March 18, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pasco Sheriff’s deputy kills a man

A Pasco Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man, identified as 40-year-old Paul Smith, late Saturday afternoon, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WMNF News poll results

WMNF News is unveiling findings from a recent statewide poll of likely voters, with Sean Kinane providing an overview of the results.

Hillsborough County School Board District

Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board District 7 participated in a political forum in Ybor City. WMNF’s Chris Young provided coverage of the event, highlighting the candidates’ perspectives on addressing the educational challenges faced.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

