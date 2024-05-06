The Scoop: Mon. May 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Refugees in Rafah brace for invasion

The Israeli army has instructed Palestinians in the southern city of Rafah to evacuate to Muwasi, signaling a potential imminent ground invasion. This move affects over a million refugees who have fled other parts of the Gaza Strip, heightening tensions in the region.

Trump says Biden is running a Gestapo administration

Donald Trump, speaking to Republican donors at his Florida resort, labeled President Joe Biden’s administration as a “Gestapo administration,” drawing criticism for his use of Nazi Germany-related rhetoric. This isn’t the first time Trump has employed such language in his political discourse. The Biden campaign condemned Trump’s remarks, particularly on Holocaust Memorial Day, as “despicable and insulting.”

Trump’s campaign and AI

Brad Parscale, the digital mastermind behind Trump’s 2016 win, now champions AI’s role in reshaping Republican campaign strategies. His company, aiding Trump’s 2024 campaign, leverages AI for personalized emails, voter sentiment analysis, identifying persuadable voters, and amplifying “anti-woke” influencers on social media.

Will the Florida National Air Guard go to U.S. Space Force?

Governor DeSantis opposes the Air Force’s plan to transfer a Florida Air National Guard squadron to the Space Force, stating it needs governors’ approval and violates precedent. He’s voiced concerns to congressional committees and Defense Secretary Austin. The proposal has sparked controversy amid efforts to expand Florida’s National Guard. DeSantis emphasizes the Guard’s vital role in disaster response and other state needs.

Luther Keith Wilkins challenges Mike Beltran

Democratic candidate Luther Keith Wilkins has filed to challenge Republican State Representative Mike Beltran in House District 70, covering sections of Hillsborough and Manatee counties. Beltran, who has held the position since 2018, now faces opposition in the upcoming election.

Creative teaching

At A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, high student test scores are attributed to the creativity encouraged among teachers. Teachers have developed courses on medicine, aeronautics, and robotics, integrating art with science lessons. This focus on creativity has proven effective in enhancing student learning.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

