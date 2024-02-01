Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thu., February 1st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Historic monuments

The Florida House and Senate are proceeding with a controversial proposal preventing local governments from being able to remove or destroy a number of historic monuments and markers. Bill sponsor, Republican Dean Black, claimed there is a “war” on these monuments by local governments.

Age to buy long guns

A bill that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to purchase rifles and shotguns in Florida was approved Tuesday by a state House panel. But as WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the bill has no Senate counterpart.

Corporal punishment

Corporal Punishment may soon require parental approval in Florida classrooms. With most school districts in Florida having already outlawed the practice, there are still several school districts that still practice this type of punishment. The proposal, with bipartisan support, would require parents to opt in before the children are hit and prohibit any use of physical punishment against children with disabilities.

Judge doesn’t issue injunctions

A federal judge has refused to issue injunctions filed by pro-Palestinian student groups. Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida and USF filed Lawsuits against Gov. Ron DeSantis and state university leader Ray Rodrigues in November, claiming that their efforts to disband the groups violated the students’ First Amendment rights.

Swatting arrest

A California teen has been arrested and extradited for a May 12th swatting on Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford. Seminole County Sherrif’s Office has officially charged the 17-year-old with multiple felonies relating to the call. investigators believe he may be involved with two other swatting calls on Florida mosques made on that same day.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

