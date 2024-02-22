The Scoop: Thu., February 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Gun bills ready for a vote

Florida House Judiciary Committee, controlled by Republicans, voted to approve a bill yesterday that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 for the purchase of rifles and other long guns. This bill reverses part of the bill passed in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

Union bill

A bill adding more regulations to unions passed through a state House committee yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the proposal would make it more difficult for all workers – especially teachers – to join unions.

Unborn child bill

A controversial measure was approved yesterday by a House committee. The proposal would allow parents to file civil suits seeking damages for the wrongful death of an “unborn child.” The proposal would add the term “unborn child” to an existing law that allows family members to seek damages when a person’s death is caused by negligent or wrongful acts.

St. Pete Beach development

A marathon meeting with hours of public comment resulted in no vote on the controversial redevelopment project that would add two new hotels. Residents spoke saying they were worried about the traffic it may cause and that the new developments would block views from residents.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF